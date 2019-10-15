Nevada Gaming Control Board wants Wynn’s casino license banned; mogul’s accused of sexual misconduct

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada gaming regulators want Steve Wynn banned from holding a gaming license in the state. The move comes because Wynn was accused of committing serial sexual misconduct against his female employees. Wynn’s alleged conduct became public in 2018, forcing him to resign as CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors for Wynn Resorts.

After learning about the allegations against Wynn, the Nevada Gaming Control Board conducted an investigating into the claims of numerous female employees.

The complaint filed Monday by the Nevada Gaming Control Board said after its findings from the investigating it is clear that Steve Wynn “is not a person of good character, honesty, and/or integrity” who is “unsuitable to be associated with a gaming enterprise or the gaming industry as a whole.”

It also said Wynn “repeatedly violated Nevada’s gaming statutes and regulations, bringing discredit upon the state of Nevada and its gaming industry.”

The complaint said Wynn failed to testify about the allegations against him at the Nevada Gaming Control Board offices on Sept. 18, 2019, which is “grounds of suspension or revocation of any license held by the person summoned.”

Read the full complaint filed to revoke Wynn’s license below: