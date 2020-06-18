Nevada Gaming Control Board: Face coverings now required at table games

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Citing updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Nevada Gaming Control Board has updated health and safety policies for gaming establishments in the state.

Among the new guidelines, establishments must now require all patrons to wear face coverings at table and card games if there is no barrier between the dealer and each player. This requirement extends to all players, spectators or anyone else within six feet of the game.

Casino reopening plans must also provide for the availability of face masks or cloth coverings for guests upon request. As guests enter establishments, they must be offered face coverings or there must be dedicated signage throughout the establishment notifying guests that face coverings are available. Licensees must ensure that face coverings are provided upon request.

Also, in line with Governor Sisolak’s emergency directive, “musical performances, live

entertainment, concerts, competitions, sporting events, and any events with live performances may resume, but shall remain closed for public attendance, and the Board must approve such an event prior to it taking place.” With this new policy, the board has released the Closed Event Policy for Gaming Establishments.

The board will make further updates to health and safety policies as needed.