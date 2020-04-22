Nevada Gaming Control Board backs Sisolak’s closure, releases 18 procedures for reopening

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Gaming Control Board says it will enforce the casino closure mandated by Governor Steve Sisolak. It also released a policy memorandum regarding the procedures for reopening, once the COVID-19 temporary closures end.

“As a statewide regulatory and law enforcement agency, the board remains steadfast in ensuring compliance with the statewide emergency directives within the board’s jurisdiction,” said Chairwoman Sandra Douglass Morgan.

The board will also assist licensees with reopening and has compiled a list of 18 procedures that should, it says “at a minimum, be considered and addressed.”

Each property’s reopening plan must be submitted at least seven days before reopening occurs, or as soon as possible.

Additionally, the GCB says all procedures performed during the reopening process must be in compliance with:

the Minimum Internal Control Standards (Group I licensees),

the Internal Control Procedures (Group II licensees) or,

any Board approved variations of these standards/procedures that were active at the time of closure or were approved subsequent to the closure

The GCB notes that the procedures are not intended to be all encompassing and other steps may be necessary. Those steps will be determined on an individual basis, and in consultation with the Board.

Nevada Gaming Control Board agents may be present to observe some or all of the 18 procedures listed in the policy memorandum.

“The Gaming Control Board is committed to the safe reopening of Nevada’s gaming industry,

and will assist licensees where needed to reopen as efficiently as possible while complying with

applicable gaming statutes, regulations, and policies. A safe, thoughtful, and efficient resumption of gaming operations in this State will help both Nevada and its residents recover from this pandemic.” Chairwoman Sandra Douglass Morgan said

Along with the reopening plan, the board wants licensees to know that there will be continued guidance issued by health authorities for mitigating the spread of COVID-19 that must be followed.

Any questions regarding reopening procedures may be directed to the Board’s Audit, Enforcement, Tax and License or Technology Divisions.