Nevada Gaming Commission chairman Dr. Tony Alamo resigns

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Gaming Commission Chairman Dr. Tony Alamo announced his official resignation in a letter to Gov. Steve Sisolak Tuesday.

Alamo said as his third term comes to its end on April 27, he will not seek a fourth.

“While I intend to fulfill the last 20 days of my term, the current COVID-19 medical crisis requires that I devote all of my time and attention to my present role as Chief Medical Director of one of the largest clinical delivery organizations in Nevada in order to battle pandemic,” he wrote in part.

Alamo is medical director of OPTUMCare Nevada.

He noted as Nevada nears its peak with the coronavirus, he must focus all his energies on where they are most needed in clinical and logical planning.

Alamo said his last day will be April 17 but that he will be available to assist his successor.

“I will remain the gaming industry’s biggest proponent, and I look forward to seeing Nevada and its citizens overcoming all the challenges currently before us,” he said.

Alamo is also the former chairman of the state’s athletic commission.