Nevada Gaming Commission approves new regulations for workplace harassment, discrimination

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s Gaming Commission has approved new regulations for workplace harassment and discrimination.

The rules require a gaming business with 15 or more employees to have written policies for all types of discrimination and sexual harassment. Those also must include what disciplinary action would be taken.

Gambling regulators have been discussing the changes since sexual misconduct allegations were made against casino mogul Steve Wynn in 2017.

Wynn Resorts was fined $20 million this year for failing to investigate claims of sexual harassment and misconduct by Steve Wynn.