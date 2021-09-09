Nevada full of outdoor opportunities, from adventures to family outings

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — From national parks to outdoor sports, Nevadans have opportunities all around.

“Outdoor Nevada” host John Burke is bursting with suggestions about things to do in the Silver State.

“Sometimes, just getting to the location is as good as being at the location itself,” Burke said.

He talked about the tiny town of Middlegate, a stop on a remote area of “The Loneliest Highway in America” — U.S. Highway 50, which runs across the middle of the state.

(Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

Next, he’s got a suggestion a little closer to home.

“If you’ll just get outside of Las Vegas … go two hours north, I’m telling you, there’s things that will change your life. Gold Butte National Monument.”

And for families? No doubt there — Burke recommends Cathedral Gorge State Park.

“It’s about two and a half hours north, and it’s like being on the set of Star Wars. There’s all these slot canyons. It’s like Bryce Canyon without the people,” Burke says.

And he has more suggestions for adventures of all kinds.

But a big part of what Burke explores on Outdoor Nevada — season five premieres Wednesday, Sept. 15, at 7:30 p.m. on PBS — is the people he meets.

Among them, Shane Rabant a longboarder, who recommends skate parks in town at Anthem and Craig Ranch.

“We also enjoy bike paths and a lot of mellow neighborhoods,” Rabant says. “Longboarding’s great because you can do it anywhere. Doesn’t have to be in a specific area.”