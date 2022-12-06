LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hospitalizations for the flu have more than doubled over the past week in Clark County.

According to the Southern Nevada Weekly Influenza Surveillance Snapshot, in one week influenza-associated hospitalizations increased from 67 to 145. There have been no new deaths with the total still standing at two for the 2022-2023 influenza season. Southern Nevada Health District’s (SNHD) last update included cases reported up to Nov. 26.

The percentage of emergency room and urgent care clinic visits for influenza-like illness (ILI) increased from 8% to 10% for week 47, according to SNHD.

About 58% of ER and urgent care visits for ILI were made by children 0-17 years old which is about a four percent decrease from the week before.

Seasonal flu activity is high and continues to increase across this nation. In the state of Nevada the respiratory illness activity level has increased from “high” to “very high,” according to SNHD.