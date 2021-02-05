Nevada flu cases, deaths down significantly from previous years

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Data gathered by the state shows flu activity is much lower than it has been in past years which is believed to be a result of the precautions people are taking to avoid contracting COVID-19.

There have been 23 hospitalizations, 1 death, and 0.02% specimens testing positive for influenza as of the second week of the 2020-2021 flu season. During this same time period last year, there were 931 hospitalizations, 22 deaths, and 48.3% positivity, and in the 2018-2019 season, there were 449 hospitalizations, 13 deaths, and 26.5% of positivity, according to the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health and the Office of Public Health Investigations and Epidemiology.

(Note: After the publishing of this information, the Southern Nevada Health District released its report for week 3 and it shows another flu death, bringing the total to at least two to date for this flu season.)

The flu season starts in the fall and continues through the following spring.

Nevada is not alone in this, with many states reporting low influenza activity this season.

“Along with improved hygiene practices, significantly more people are wearing masks this season and avoiding close contact and group gatherings with others, which helps prevent the spread of the virus,” said Maximilian Wegener, Influenza Surveillance Coordinator with the Division of Public and Behavioral Health.

Although the number of flu cases are lower than the previous two flu seasons, health officials still recommend getting a flu vaccine.

“Influenza cases typically start to peak in the beginning of February to the middle of March and little is still known about the severity of being co-infected with influenza and COVID-19,” said Wegener. “Precautions to prevent them are crucial, and vaccines continue to play a major role in preventing the spread of both. We recommend getting the influenza vaccine as soon as possible to avoid any delays in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people who receive any vaccine, including the one for influenza, need to wait at least 14 days to get the COVID-19 vaccine. More information can be found at NVFluFighter.org