Nevada flag face coverings to be distributed to people vulnerable to COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada COVID-19 Task Force is working with a company to create 250,000 Nevada flag face coverings, which will be distributed statewide to people most vulnerable to the virus.

Citing a recent study funded by the World Health Organization and published by the Lancet medical journal, a Task Force news release emphasized that face coverings could reduce the odds of getting COVID-19 by 78%. That’s any type of face covering. Surgical-grade N95 masks provide 96% protection.

The Nevada-themed masks will be distributed by the United Way to ensure they reach Nevadans “who face the greatest exposure and may lack access to other face coverings,” the news release said.

Mario Stadtlander of Eagle Promotions, the company that made the face coverings, said the 250,000 masks have been delivered to the Nevada Task Force.

“Proper use and wear of face coverings is vital to slow the spread of COVID-19 and to keep the State open for business,” said Jim Murren, chair of the Task Force.

“Although we don’t have enough of these face coverings for everyone who might want one, the United Way will distribute these to our most vulnerable populations statewide. We hope others will see it as an opportunity to make or purchase their own face coverings in order to do their part in keeping Nevada safe and open.”

For more on face masks, including how to make one for yourself, visit the CDC website.