Nevada firefighter impersonator arrested on arson charges

This Lyon County Sheriff’s Office booking photo provided by the Nevada Department of Public Safety shows Kevin Critor, of Dayton, Nev. Critor was arrested Monday, June 21, 2021, on charges accusing him of arson, impersonating a firefighter and possessing $50,000 worth of uniforms, identification badges and equipment stolen from fire stations in Douglas, Washoe and Lyon counties. (Lyon County Sheriff’s Office/Nevada Department of Public Safety via AP)

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Lyon County man has been charged with nearly two dozen criminal counts accusing him of arson, impersonating a firefighter and possessing more than $50,000 in uniforms, equipment and other items stolen from area fire agencies.

The state fire marshal said Wednesday 29-year-old Kevin Critor of Dayton was in possession of a firefighter badge and a firearm when he was arrested Monday in Dayton while attempting to set an arson fire near Mound House.

An investigation launched June 14 following a vehicle arson fire in the same area June 14 led to the discovery of several burglaries at fire stations in Douglas, Washoe and Lyon counties.