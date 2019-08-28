Nevada Film Office supports local children in need through toy drive

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development’s (GOED) Nevada Film Office is partnering with local nonprofit Cure 4 The Kids for a toy drive, hoping to offer children battling cancer and other serious illnesses a small bit of a joy.

“We have a unique reach in the community with the film production community and realize through our reach and through our voice, when our production community comes together to rally behind a cause like this, amazing things are achieved,” Nevada Film Office Resources Coordinator Danette Tull told 8 News Now. “They’ve never disappointed.”

All types of gifts are needed, including art sets and giftcards. Toys with non-porous surfaces, like Lego Sets, are preferred. Play-Dough is also popular with the kids. Donors can bring new and unwrapped items to the Nevada Film Office, located at 6655 W. Sahara Avenue, Suite C106.

In a press release, GOED Interim Director Kristopher Sanchez expressed the importance of donating and rallying behind these kids, stating, “there is no greater calling than to help children who are battling cancer and pediatric diseases.”

Cure 4 The Kids was founded in 2007 and has treated over 40,000 young patients. The organization is Nevada’s only childhood cancer treatment center and ensures all children are taken care of regardless of insurance status or inability to pay.

The drive runs through Friday, Aug. 30.