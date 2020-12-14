Nevada, federal authorities crack down on income scams

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Authorities announced a crackdown Monday on scams that target people who need jobs or extra income.

A nationwide crackdown called “Operation Income Illusion” targets work-from-home employment scams, pyramid schemes, investment scams, bogus coaching courses and other schemes that can end up costing consumers thousands of dollars.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced the crackdown in conjunction with the Federal Trade Commission and other law enforcement partners.

A news release from Ford’s office in Carson City said the impact of scams that target consumers with fake promises of income and financial independence has intensified during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Consumers have reported to the FTC that they lost more than $610 million to these scams since 2016, with reported losses of more than $150 million in the first nine months of 2020.

“All scams are shameful, but these income scams are particularly despicable,” Ford said. “Many Nevadans are desperate for job opportunities and are vulnerable to false promises of guaranteed income. I hope the materials we share will help Nevadans identify these scams quickly so they can avoid schemes and devote their time to legitimate job opportunities.”

As part of the effort, the FTC is offering a video (above) and three articles to help consumers spot scams:

Learn more about consumer topics and report fraud at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

All of these educational materials are also available in Spanish at consumidor.ftc.gov.

“Scammers are preying on the unemployment and anxiety arising from the pandemic by making false promises of big income working from home,” said Andrew Smith, Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection. “If someone promises you guaranteed income, but then tells you to pay them, tell the FTC right away so we can work to shut them down.”

Some of the schemes targeted in Operation Income Illusion preyed on specific groups such as students, military families, people on a limited fixed income, immigrants, Black Americans, Latinos, the deaf and hearing loss communities, or older adults.

In addition to Nevada, other state authorities involved in Operation Income Illusion include: Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Maryland, New Hampshire, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, Wisconsin and the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office in California.