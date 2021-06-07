Nevada fatal crashes double from 1 year ago; May the deadliest month of 2021

Fatal wrong-way crash on I-15 near Valley of Fire on May 9, 2021.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fatal crashes in Nevada during the month of May were more than double the number of fatal crashes in May 2020.

The Department of Public Safety released its monthly and year-to-date statistics on crashes for every Nevada county. During May, crashes were up 93% and fatal crashes were up 113% when compared to the same month last year. During May 2021, there were 29 crashes and 32 fatalities statewide.

Since the beginning of 2021, there have been 79 crashes in Clark County and 86 fatalities which is a year-to-date increase of nearly 31%. Ten of those deaths were people who weren’t wearing seatbelts.

Here is the data on those 86 Clark County fatalities :

26 pedestrians were killed

17 motorcyclists were killed

3 bicyclists were killed

40 were either drivers or passengers in a vehicle

The month with the lowest traffic fatalities since the beginning of 2021 was February when there were 22 deaths statewide.