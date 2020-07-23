Nevada experiences surge in first-time applicants for food stamps

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The coronavirus pandemic has led to massive unemployment. The unemployment rate in Las Vegas for the month of June was 18% and many families are in need of help to put food on the table.

That need has led to an increase in the number of new applications for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP benefits. As a result, the agency that deals with the federal SNAP program has had to make some changes to keep up with the demand.

The number of first-time applications for food stamps is in the thousands. In January, before the COVID-19 crisis, the state says it received almost 15,000 new applications for SNAP benefits and 33% of those were first-time applicants. In April, during the pandemic, of the 20,000 new applicants that filed, 60% were first-time applicants.

Nearly 500,000 people in Nevada depend on SNAP benefits for food and the state is bracing for another surge in applications as more layoffs loom.

“Our work requirements have been waived. So, typically, if you are receiving SNAP benefits and you’re also an able-bodied adult without dependents, we do have some work requirements that go along with receiving benefits. However those work requirements have been waived,” said Julie Balderson, spokesperson, Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.

Another change is that some retailers in Nevada including Walmart and Amazon can now accept SNAP benefits for online orders.

There is an online pre-screening tool to see if you qualify for SNAP federal assistance. Eligibility and how much you qualify for depends on household size and income.

If an applicant doesn’t have access to internet, welfare offices are open for applicants to apply. COVID-19 protocols are in place.

Not all food and drink items are covered by the program.

“If the food item is taxable, then you can not use your SNAP benefits to purchase it. So, those are usually items like things in the hot food case, fountain drinks, pet food, anything where a tax can be charged then your SNAP benefits can not be used to pay for it,” Balderson said.

Eligible applications are usually approved in around four days. You will be asked to show proof of income, household size and citizenship status.