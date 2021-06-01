Nevada experiences slight increase in registered voters in May

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) – The number of people registering to vote is going up in Nevada. Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske reports an 11,218 increase of active registered voters during the month of May. The total number of active registered voters in Nevada is 1,824,418, increasing by 0.62%.

The Nevada Secretary of State’s office says the reduction in active registered voters is attributed to routine voter list maintenance conducted by the counties.

Democratic Party active registered voters statewide decreased by 96 (0.01%), while the Republican Party active registered voters statewide decreased by 475 (0.08%).

Nonpartisan active registered voters increased by 8,135 (1.79%), while Independent American Party active registered voters increased by 344 (0.42%).

Libertarian Party of Nevada active registered voters increased by 94 (0.53%), while active registered voters from a compilation of “other” minor political parties increased by 3,216 (7.75%).

Here’s a breakdown of voter registration via different party affiliations:

648,662 are Democrats (35.55%)

566,523 are Republicans (31.05%)

463,876 are Nonpartisan (25.43%)

82,864 are members of the Independent American Party (4.54%)

17,764 are members of the Libertarian Party of Nevada (0.97%)

44,729 are members of other minor political parties (2.45%)

The latest voter registration breakdown by county, party, age, and district can be found here.