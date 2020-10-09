Nevada eviction moratorium set to expire next week; tenants need to fill out CDC declaration if they can’t pay rent

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tenants around the valley are looking for answers when it comes to the eviction moratorium expiring. The state’s moratorium expires next Thursday.

Last month the attorney general’s office said the CDC moratorium would take effect when the state’s expires.

Some in the valley are worried their landlords wont take it.

Evictions are becoming a reality. Cindi Balle is still waiting on unemployment.

“Right when you get anything or start having trouble don’t wait like I did to make a complaint,” said Balle. “She locked me out, all my things were outside and she would not let me get any of them.”

Balle was served an eviction notice. She missed a court hearing after she says her landlord took her mail.

She had the eviction taken off her record because she was not supposed to be evicted yet.

“They are called Nevada Legal Services, they helped me out,” Balle said.

“We are getting more voicemails and more incoming calls than I have ever seen in 10 years,” said Dawn Jensen of Nevada Legal Services.

Nevada’s moratorium on evictions expires October 15th. The CDC moratorium is supposed to take over then.

Jensen says tenants should fill out the CDC declaration and give it to the landlord if they can’t pay rent due to the pandemic.

“When they fill out the declaration, if all the things contained within are true you would serve that on your landlord and you could do that at anytime,” Jensen said.

Some are worried the declaration will not work. If an eviction is still served tenants must file an affadavit and then a mediation hearing is set.

“The mediation is going to take place before the court date and the hope is that some of these people some of the landlords and tenants will go to mediation and try and work something out,” Jensen said.

A court date will be set within 30 days.

You can reach out to Nevada Legal Services online, or you can call their hotline at (702) 386-0404. You can also go in person to the following address: 530 S 6th St, Las Vegas, NV 89101.