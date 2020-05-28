Nevada elections office reviewing MedMen donation allegations

LAS VEGAS (AP) – The Nevada secretary of state’s office is reviewing allegations made by a former executive of the cannabis company MedMen Enterprises Inc. that some of the company’s executives made illegal campaign donations to Democratic Gov. Steve Sioslak.

The allegations made by former Chief Financial Officer James Parker were made in a January 2019 lawsuit filed in California and were featured in a Politico article.

Parker alleges the company’s former CEO forced him to make a $10,000 donation and company funds reimbursed another executive’s donation.

Sisolak and MedMen did not respond to messages seeking comment.