Nevada: Election results update won’t come until Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada officials said early Wednesday that no new election results would be released until 9 a.m. on Nov. 5.
The Elections Division of the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office tweeted at 2:45 a.m.: That’s it for election results updates until 9:00 am on Nov. 5.” The full tweet is below:
There was no explanation why the results would pause for a full day.
So far, the state has counted all early in-person votes, all Election Day in-person votes and all ballots through Nov. 2. Still to count:
- Mail ballots received on Election Day
- Mail ballots that will be received over the next week
- Provisional ballots
It’s unclear how many votes are still outstanding.