Nevada Dreamer shares hopes, talks the bright future ahead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipient is hopeful after reading a recent Twitter post by President Joe Biden. It could be life-changing.

The post reads, “Dreamers are Americans, and I want them to know they have an advocate and ally with me in the White House. That’s why I took immediate action to fortify DACA.”

During his first day, Biden signed an executive order to safeguard the DACA program, which offers work permits and deportation protection to more than 640,000 undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children.

Some dreamers are hopeful that this new administration could grant them more protection from the immigration system or even citizenship.

“It would be incredible news if we were to have an immigration reform that would give Dreamers a path to citizenship,” said Astrid Silva, executive director of Dream Big Nevada. “I’ve been in this country for 29 years without legal status, and it would alter my entire life.”

According to Dream Big Nevada, there are more than 14,000 DACA recipients in Nevada.

Last December, immigration approved several applications for the program after the Trump Administration tried to eliminate it, but failed.

Dream Big tells us they are doing two virtual workshops per week, free of charge, to keep the community informed.