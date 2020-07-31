Nevada DPS appoints State Fire Marshal Division Chief

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Public Safety (DPS) Director George Togliatti appointed Mike Dzyak as Chief of the Nevada DPS, State Fire Marshal Division on July 27, 2020.

Dzyak previously served as Lieutenant and as Acting Fire Marshal following the retirement of former Chief Bart Chambers.

“Fire safety is vital in keeping Nevadans, our businesses, and our visitors safe,” said DPS Director George Togliatti. “Chief Mike Dzyak’s vast experience and knowledge will greatly benefit the Department, Division, and the State.”

A Little History on Chief Mike Dzyak:

Originally from Woodbridge, New Jersey, Dzyak joined the United States Air Force in 1990 and served with the USAF Fire Protection/Crash Rescue from 1990 to 1998. Dzyak completed tours with the Air Force in the U.S., Europe, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Dzyak began his law enforcement career in 2003, attending the POST academy. He was a member of the fire investigation task force, the State Petroleum Board, and was appointed by the Governor’s Office to the Committee on Statewide School Safety.

He holds certificates with the CFEI (Certified Fire and Explosion Investigator) through NAFI (National Association of Fire Investigators). Dzyak joined the Nevada DPS on July 21, 2000, as a Fire Inspector, and quickly promoted through the ranks to Fire/Arson Investigator, then Lieutenant, and served as the Investigations/Enforcement Bureau Chief. Dzyak enjoys Nevada’s outdoor recreation, riding his Harley, ATVs, UTVs, camping, and fishing.

“I am looking forward to working with all the Nevada Fire Chiefs, Sheriffs, Police Chiefs, and Legislators to keep Nevada at the forefront of safety and foster communications in all areas of life safety,” said Chief Mike Dzyak. “I am excited to have the opportunity to enhance relationships throughout this great state and facilitate a coordinated effort to address fire-safety issues.”

The Nevada Department of Public Safety is comprised of 12 Divisions committed to ensuring the safety of the citizens and visitors of Nevada.