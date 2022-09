LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Online services at the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles will be unavailable this weekend, according to their website.

The Nevada DMV reported its planned outage from 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 to 6 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12. During that time, online services and kiosks will be unavailable.

The only transaction that will be unaffected by the outage are smog checks at emissions stations.

The outage is due to scheduled maintenance on the DMV’s website.