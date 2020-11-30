Nevada DMV urging online services during busiest day of year

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP) — The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles is warning people to do services online if possible. The agency told KOLO-TV in Reno the Monday after the Thanksgiving weekend is its busiest day of the year.

Spokesman Sean Sever said the DMV already has a backlog of appointments going back three months.

They are hoping to discourage possible COVID-19 exposure brought by long lines. Sever says the agency wants to keep both staff and customers safe.

The Nevada DMV currently runs at 50% capacity with service available by appointment only.

Services that can be done online include driver’s license and ID card renewals. Customers can also try drive-thru kiosk and AAA offices.

CLICK HERE TO VISIT THE NEVADA DMV’S WEBSITE.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories