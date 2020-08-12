Nevada DMV to offer extended hours weekdays, offices closed Saturdays

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada DMV will offer extended hours on weekdays but close on Saturdays at its Las Vegas and Reno offices, officials announced today. The changes will enable the Department to offer more appointments while maintaining COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

The four offices in Henderson and Las Vegas and the Reno branch will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning Monday, August 17. Appointments will still be required for most services. Customers will be able to book the new appointment times by the end of this week.

Offices will be closed on Saturdays as of August 15. Driving skills tests, which are available by appointment only, will be offered but the buildings will be closed to the public otherwise.

Staff will continue to work on Saturdays to process backlogs and drop-off transactions.

“We’re glad to be able to offer more appointments while staying safe,” said DMV Director Julie Butler. “But I can’t stress enough that customers should visit our website first and use our online services or kiosks if at all possible.”

Customers should also cancel any appointment they are unable to keep. Appointments are scheduled online at dmvnv.com.

The DMV is on track to offer online driver license and identification card renewals beginning this fall, as previously announced. Approximately 75,000 Nevadans whose license or ID expires in 2020 will be eligible to renew online.

Two extensions on expired documents granted by Governor Steve Sisolak earlier this year remain in effect. Any driver’s license or other DMV-issued document with an expiration date between March 12 and July 15, 2020, has been extended through September 13. Drivers age 65 and older have been given a separate extension to allow them more time to schedule an appointment.

The DMV metropolitan offices offer some limited services without an appointment Monday through Friday. These include general information and document review, kiosks, movement permits, license plate surrenders, drop-off transactions for vehicle registration and vehicle inspections.

The DMV’s commercial and rural offices, which are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for walk-in customers only, are not affected by the changes. Rural offices serve local residents only.