Nevada DMV set to release “Forever Strong” charitable license plate on 1 October

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles will release a “Forever Strong” charitable license plate on Oct. 1, with funds raised going to the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center.

The plate’s release coincides with the second anniversary of the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting in 2017. Its design is simple but powerful. A black and gold “Vegas Strong” heart stands out on a gold gradient background with “Forever Strong” written along the bottom.

Costs for the plates will be as follows:

$62 – Standard numbering

$97 – Personalized

An additional $6 fee will be added to these prices if you would like to swap the plates on your existing registration. However, if you choose to do this, you will not be required to get a smog check or renew registration.

$30 – Annual renewal for standard plates

$50 – Annual renewal for personalized plates

Vegas Strong Resiliency Center continues to support survivors of the Route 91 Harvest Festival tragedy, providing multiple resources and referral services. It also offers aid to family members, first responders and other members of the Las Vegas community,

To make an appointment for an office visit or order personalized plates, please visit the DMV website.