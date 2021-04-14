Nevada DMV reports scammers trying to sell appointments to others

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada DMV warns that scammers have been booking appointments and trying to sell them to others.

Some scammers have even tried to use Craiglist and Facebook Marketplace to make the sale.

The only way to set a legitimate appointment for the DMV offices in Carson City, Henderson, Las Vegas and Reno is on the department’s website at dmvnv.com. There is no charge.

“Appointment scams haven’t been a huge problem in Nevada but we don’t want anyone to be taken advantage of,” DMV Director Julie Butler said in a statement from Carson City.

“We check every customer at the door to ensure they are the same person who booked the appointment,” Butler said.

One confirmed victim attempted to use a purchased appointment at the North Decatur DMV office on Tuesday, April 13, and was turned away. The name on the appointment did not match the name on the identification presented, according to DMV officials.

Appointments are not transferable even among family members and friends. Customers who are unable to keep a DMV appointment should return to the website and cancel it, DMV officials said.