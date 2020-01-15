Nevada DMV provides tips ahead of Oct. 1 REAL ID compliance deadline

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s January 2020, and that means Nevada and U.S. residents have less than 10 months to make their driver’s licenses and state identification cards compliant under the 2005 REAL ID Act, if they choose.

The Act, according to the Department of Homeland Security, “established minimum security standards for license issuance and production and prohibits Federal agencies from accepting for certain purposes driver’s licenses and identification cards from states not meeting the Act’s minimum standards.”

This means if you want to use your driver’s license or state ID card to board a plane, go onto a military base or any other secure federal facility, it will have to be REAL ID-compliant by October 1.

“We’re hoping to avoid a big crunch at the end,” said Kevin Malone, spokesperson for the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles, “so if you need one, come on in and get it now if you need it by October 1st.”

Getting a REAL ID is optional, according to Malone. There are other forms of identification that are acceptable at airports and federal facilities, such as passports or military IDs. But if you use your license or ID card to fly, you might want to get it taken care of soon.

Malone said Nevada is doing well on REAL ID-compliance.

“About 60 percent of our license-holders already have REAL IDs,” he said, “but that still leaves a few hundred thousand who don’t.”

The DMV has set up a website to help residents determine whether they need a REAL ID or not. It also has a checklist of documents that you will need to present to receive a REAL ID.

Malone stressed the importance of having the right documents. He said the DMV has seen repeat visits from residents without proper forms of identification for a REAL ID.

“For most people, it’s either a birth certificate or a passport,” he said. Also required are proof of a Social Security number and proof of a Nevada residence.

If your name doesn’t match the name on your birth certificate or passport, via marriage or otherwise, you’ll also need proof of your name change.

“That causes problems for lots of people, especially women who’ve been through multiple marriages and name changes,” Malone said. “So if your birth certificate says Smith, and you got married to being Jones and then married again to Baker, you have to prove every one of those name changes.”

“The key is to do your homework before you come into the DMV,” he added.

If you are moving to Nevada from another state and already have a REAL ID from that state, you can present it at the DMV for a Nevada ID without having to provide documents.

“It’s a national standard, so other states will accept a REAL ID at face value,” Malone said. “That’s good news for people who move around a lot.”

Information about REAL IDs in Nevada and a list of approved documents can also be found at www.dmvnv.com/realid. To schedule an appointment at a DMV to skip lines and get in and out faster, you can go to www.dmvnv.com/dashpass.