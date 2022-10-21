LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In Nevada, it is relatively inexpensive to request a personalized plate for a vehicle, and there are 63 different plate designs to choose from. This creates ample opportunity for someone to try and slip a vulgar or offensive personalized plate through the system.

In 2021 almost 1,000 personalized plate submissions were flagged for review. More than 800 of them were denied. However, there were 142 submissions that were flagged as questionable but were later approved by the DMV.

Below are just some of the questionable, but approved personalized plates produced by the NV DMV. The Nevada law the DMV uses to decide what is and is not allowed is printed below the list.