LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In Nevada, it is relatively inexpensive to request a personalized plate for a vehicle, and there are 63 different plate designs to choose from. This creates ample opportunity for someone to try and slip a vulgar or offensive personalized plate through the system.
In 2021 almost 1,000 personalized plate submissions were flagged for review. More than 800 of them were denied. However, there were 142 submissions that were flagged as questionable but were later approved by the DMV.
Below are just some of the questionable, but approved personalized plates produced by the NV DMV. The Nevada law the DMV uses to decide what is and is not allowed is printed below the list.
NAC 482.320 Nomenclature used. (NRS 482.160, 482.3667)
1. The letter “O,” the letter “I” and the letter “Q” must not be used alone but may be used with a combination of other letters and numbers if the combination does not create confusion between the letter “O” or “Q” and the number “0” or between the letter “I” and the number “1.”
2. Only letters, numbers and spaces may be used on personalized prestige license plates. Letters, numbers and spaces may be used in any combination not prohibited by this section or NRS 482.3667.
3. A blank plate will not be issued.
4. No letter or number may be placed on a personalized prestige license plate upside down or backwards or in other than its normal legible position.
5. No more than seven characters may be on any one personalized prestige license plate.
6. No combination of letters, numbers or spaces is allowed if it:
(a) Creates confusion with any combination on other license plates.
(b) Expresses contempt, ridicule or superiority of:
(1) Race;
(2) Ethnic heritage;
(3) Religion; or
(4) Gender.
(c) Contains any connotation that is sexual, vulgar, derogatory, profane or obscene.
(d) Contains a direct or indirect reference to a:
(1) Drug or drug paraphernalia; or
(2) Gang.
(e) Makes a defamatory reference to a person or group.
7. The person who first applies for a particular letter or number or combination of letters, numbers or spaces and pays the prescribed fee for registration and for the personalized prestige license plates has priority to receive plates with that particular letter or number or combination of letters, numbers or spaces once the application has been accepted by the Department.
