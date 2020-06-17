Nevada DMV offices closed and offline Saturday for IT upgrade

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles field offices will be closed and all online services will be down on Saturday, June 20.

The closure will last from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. as an IT team replaces central computing equipment used by most state agencies.

The outage will include all DMV websites, kiosks, emissions stations and online services used by auto dealers.

“Our staff will be standing by to make sure DMV services are up and running after the outage. It’s important that motorists use the DMV’s alternate services rather than visit an office when possible, particularly for vehicle registration renewals,” DMV Director Julie Butler said.

DMV offices just recently reopened Monday, June 15 after being closed for nearly three months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The agency is doing a phased reopening and will only offer limited services for the first 30 days. The priority will be to offer services to people who have been most impacted during the closure, such as those with a driver’s license suspension, no valid form of ID or a newly-purchased vehicle with no license plates.

Field Services offices in Las Vegas, Henderson and Reno offer Saturday hours. Beginning June 27, they will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays.