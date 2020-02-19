Nevada DMV holds statewide town halls on how to get a Real ID

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Many people know the deadline for the Real ID is Oct. 1, but what they don’t know is how to go about getting it. So, the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles wants to help.

DMV Director Julie Butler said the first step is to check whether your driver’s license or ID card you have now has a gold star in the upper right corner. If it doesn’t, that means you don’t have a Real ID, and if you don’t have one, you may want to go to a town hall.

Next week, the Nevada DMV will hold town hall meetings at four DMV offices across the state to help residents learn about Real ID requirements for travelers. The town hall meeting in Las Vegas will be Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 6 p.m. at the West Flamingo office.

Starting Oct. 1, 2020, a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or another type of acceptable identification, such as a passport, will be necessary to board domestic airline flights. Real IDs are already required to enter secure federal facilities.

“We don’t want a single Nevadan to get turned away at the airport for non-compliant identification,” said Governor Steve Sisolak. “A Real ID ensures that Nevadans can continue to securely and efficiently travel for work and leisure.”

Residents can bring their Real ID documentation to the town hall for review. Those who have everything they need will be given a ‘Boarding Pass’ to get expedited service when they are ready to apply.

The DMV has also set up a special website, GetRealNevada.com, to help residents prepare an individualized list of specific documentation they need for a Real ID. A Real ID upgrade can be bundled with another transaction such as an address change or a vehicle registration.