Nevada DMV is closed Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 due to an internet outage. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada DMV and other state offices are closed Friday due to a significant internet outage, according to DMV’s Twitter.

The outage is not only impacting the DMV, but all state offices in northern Nevada are also closed. Websites for the DMV and state offices are down.

According to tweets from the Nevada Department of Administration, state websites began experiencing issues Thursday night due to a physical failure with a fiber connection.

The damaged fiber is also impacting email messages to and from state email addresses.

Repair work is underway but there is currently no timeline for restoring online services.