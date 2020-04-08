Nevada Division of Welfare, retailers team up to provide paper benefit applications to those without internet access

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — Nevadans who do not have access to online welfare benefits applications may now pick up paper copies at retail locations throughout the state.

The state’s Division of Welfare and Supportive Services teamed up with several retailers, including Dollar General and WinCo.

“While Access Nevada online is the best option to apply for essential benefit programs,” said division administrator Steve Fisher. “We realize some people do not have internet access, so this is a way people can pick up paper applications, then they can drop off applications at drop boxes out in front of any welfare office or mail them and get connected to benefits.”

Those who fill out the apps can mail them to P.O. Box 15400, Las Vegas, Nevada 89114.

The following are Southern Nevada locations:

Southern Nevada Boys & Girls Club – Available every Wednesday

2850 S. Lindell Road, Las Vegas 89146

Dollar General – Available every Wednesday

5675 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89118

2905 S Maryland Pkwy., Las Vegas, NV 89109

5991 W. Cheyenne Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89108

2224 S Nellis Blvd Lv., Las Vegas, NV 89104

1631 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89106

3485 E. Lake Mead Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89030

3700 E Charleston, Suite 120, Las Vegas, NV 89104

2640 N Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89032

3325 N Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89109

5155 E Lake Mead Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89156

5078 S Maryland Pkwy., Las Vegas, NV 89119

342 W Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, NV 89027

2750 NV-160 Highway, Pahrump, NV 89060

WinCo – Available every Wednesday

6101 N. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89130

80 N. Stephanie St., Henderson, NV 89074

7501 W. Washington Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89128

You can also find the full list of locations here.