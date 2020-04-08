Nevada Division of Welfare, retailers team up to provide paper benefit applications to those without internet access

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — Nevadans who do not have access to online welfare benefits applications may now pick up paper copies at retail locations throughout the state.
The state’s Division of Welfare and Supportive Services teamed up with several retailers, including Dollar General and WinCo.
“While Access Nevada online is the best option to apply for essential benefit programs,” said division administrator Steve Fisher. “We realize some people do not have internet access, so this is a way people can pick up paper applications, then they can drop off applications at drop boxes out in front of any welfare office or mail them and get connected to benefits.”
Those who fill out the apps can mail them to P.O. Box 15400, Las Vegas, Nevada 89114.
The following are Southern Nevada locations:
Southern Nevada Boys & Girls Club – Available every Wednesday
- 2850 S. Lindell Road, Las Vegas 89146
Dollar General – Available every Wednesday
- 5675 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89118
- 2905 S Maryland Pkwy., Las Vegas, NV 89109
- 5991 W. Cheyenne Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89108
- 2224 S Nellis Blvd Lv., Las Vegas, NV 89104
- 1631 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89106
- 3485 E. Lake Mead Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89030
- 3700 E Charleston, Suite 120, Las Vegas, NV 89104
- 2640 N Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89032
- 3325 N Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89109
- 5155 E Lake Mead Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89156
- 5078 S Maryland Pkwy., Las Vegas, NV 89119
- 342 W Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, NV 89027
- 2750 NV-160 Highway, Pahrump, NV 89060
WinCo – Available every Wednesday
- 6101 N. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89130
- 80 N. Stephanie St., Henderson, NV 89074
- 7501 W. Washington Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89128
You can also find the full list of locations here.