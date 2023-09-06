CARSON CITY (KLAS) — The Nevada Division of Insurance recently recovered more than $6.1 million for Nevada consumers in Fiscal Year 2023, according to release.

Thousands of consumer complaints are investigated by the Division’s Consumer Services and Enforcement teams each year. In many cases, they help settle claim disputes and recover monies rightfully owed to policyholders from their insurance company.

“As Nevada’s insurance regulator, our job is to make sure insurance companies are providing the services and benefits they have promised to their policyholders. These recovery numbers show the Division’s continued commitment to protecting Nevada’s consumers,” said Commissioner Scott Kipper.

Consumers are urged to contact the Division if they have questions or complaints about any insurance products including auto, home, health, life, commercial, service warranty, title, workers’ compensation, surety bonds, or bail bonds.

To contact the Nevada Division of Insurance, please call 775-687-0700 for northern Nevada, 702-486-4009 for southern Nevada, 888-872-3234 for toll-free, or email cscc@doi.nv.gov. To file a complaint online, visit the Nevada Division of Insurance website.