Nevada Dispensary Association complying with Governor Sisolak’s executive order to take steps to slow spread of COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Dispensary Association and its members are committed to complying with Governor Steve Sisolak’s Executive Order requiring cannabis sales to be conducted by delivery only, according to the letter released by the NDA on Wednesday.
The letter from Attorney Riana Durrett, was undersigned by the NDA board members and it states:
“The NDA and its members commend the Cannabis Compliance Board (“CCB”) for quickly implementing a virtual vehicle inspection to help dispensaries quickly obtain certification for delivery vehicles. While it is anticipated that all NDA members are following, and will continue to follow, the Governor’s Executive Order issued March 21, 2020, any NDA member found in violation of the order will be terminated as a member.
The NDA will share social media materials with members supporting the governor’s message “Stay Home for Nevada.” The NDA will also update its website to include information on delivery information and provide support for delivery operations in any manner possible.
The NDA has already provided protocols on applying CDC social distancing guidelines to cannabis deliveries and a refresher on delivery rules and regulations. Thank you very much for your continued support and cooperation in this matter.