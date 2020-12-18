DHHS: Nevada’s second COVID-19 vaccine allocation a 42% drop from number of doses originally anticipated

A vial of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine that receivedemergency use authorization is seen at George Washington University Hospital, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — Nevada’s second allocation of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine will consist of 17,550 doses, down from the 30,255 it originally anticipated, the state’s Department of Health and Human Services says. This is a 42% drop.

These doses will be distributed to state pharmacy partners, CVS and Walgreens. They will be given to staff and residents of skilled nursing and long-term facilities.

Gov. Steve Sisolak issued a statement about the update, which reads:

States need clear and precise updates and information from the federal government as we continue the large and complex process of distributing this critical COVID-19 vaccine across the nation and here in Nevada. To slash allocations for States – without any explanation whatsoever – is disruptive and baffling. The State’s vaccination team has done tremendous work in the last eight months to plan and prepare for this historic distribution process. I am proud of their ongoing work to ensure the first distribution of the allocation has gone smoothly so hospitals can begin vaccinating their frontline health care workers. I look forward to a swift and thorough explanation from the federal government regarding this change in allocation. States across the country, not just Nevada, deserve a transparent and communicative partner in this effort.” Gov. Steve Sisolak

DHHS received the update from the Department of Defense and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This week, Nevada received 25,350 doses. They were given to hospital staff, with 17,550 available for distribution to counties for acute care hospitals. The other 7,800 were allocated to staff and residents of long-term care facilities.

DHHS says counties and local health authorities have outlined their respective distribution plans, in accordance with the Nevada COVID-19 Vaccine Playbook.

This news comes after the Food and Drug Administration endorsed the Moderna vaccine for emergency use earlier Thursday.