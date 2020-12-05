Nevada DHHS releases report revealing COVID-19 vaccine process

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We now have a better idea of what our COVID-19 vaccine process will look like here in Nevada.

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services released a report Friday, detailing exactly who will receive the first doses.

The 112-page document details exactly how the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed here in Nevada through the entire month of December. It also breaks down the rough timeline of when we can all have access to the shots.

They will be distributed through a three-tier system across the state and here in southern Nevada.

The first round of vaccines will come to about 164,000. They will go to frontline workers in hospitals, those who live and work in nursing homes and other members of our vulnerable populations.

Once the state gets through the first phase of vaccines, which is expected to happen in January, they will move to phase two, which includes any vulnerable populations that weren’t reached and begins expanding to the general population.

Phase three, which we should reach by the spring or summer of next year, will make the vaccine available to anyone who wants or needs it.

The COVID vaccines provided here locally will come from two companies — Pfizer and Moderna.

Each require two shots, either three or four weeks apart, to be fully effective. The state’s goal is to of course provide all those in our tier one category, with both doses first.