Nevada Department of Taxation extends review period for several cannabis regulatory activities

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Taxation has decided to extend its review period for several cannabis regulatory activities that relate to the transfer of licenses and change of ownership and/or interests. The recommendation came from the special task force, which was formed last week by Governor Steve Sisolak.

The task fore was closed because of lawsuits that claim the Nevada Department of Taxation did not follow state law or the Department’s own regulations regarding how applications were to be graded.

Based on the recommendation, the Department will not process any existing or new applications for these regulatory activities while this extended review is in place with the goal of ensuring a more thorough and appropriate vetting process within the industry.

The move also coincides with the granting of six-month extensions to perfect the licenses of those awarded a conditional license on Dec. 5, 2018.

The extension does not guarantee the ultimate perfection of any license but allows for additional time to improve enforcement activities. The public health and safety of Nevadans remain the Department’s top priority, and the actions conducted Thursday serve to further its commitment to a well-regulated and accountable cannabis industry in Nevada.