Nevada Department of Taxation announces amnesty program dates, eligibility criteria

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 31st Special Session of the Nevada Legislature enacted Senate Bill 3 to provide a one-time tax amnesty program for Nevada businesses, individuals who may have a tax liability.

The amnesty period is said to begin Feb. 1, 2021 and will end on May 1, 2021.

The types of taxes included in the amnesty program are as follows:

Sales & Use Tax

Modified Business Tax

Cigarette Tax, Other Tobacco Products Tax

Liquor Tax

Bank Branch Excise Tax

Insurance Premium Tax

Tire Tax

Live Entertainment Tax (non-gaming)

Short Term Lessor (Passenger Car Governmental Service Fee)

Exhibition Facilities Fees

Commerce Tax

Transportation Connection Tax

Wholesale Marijuana Excise Tax

Retail Marijuana Excise Tax

Centrally Assessed Property Tax

Net Proceeds of Mineral Tax

If eligible, you may pay the delinquent tax online using a credit card or debit card or by sending a check by mail.

The amnesty program allows penalty and interest to be waived providing the outstanding tax delinquency meets the following criteria:

The tax was due and payable on or before June 30, 2020 which includes:

a. All monthly tax returns due on or before May 31, 2020, and

b. All quarterly tax returns due on or before April 30, 2020 The delinquent tax amount was paid in full for the period. If a taxpayer has several

delinquent returns but is only able to pay one or more periods, the penalty and interest

may be waived for each period providing the tax is paid in full and; The delinquent tax is paid during the amnesty period of Feb. 1, 2021 and May 1, 2021

PROGRAM QUALIFICATION

Taxes not included in the amnesty program include:

Lodging Tax

Real Property Transfer Tax

Locally Assessed Property Tax

The amnesty program does not apply to businesses or individuals who have:

Entered into a compromise or settlement agreement with the Department of Taxation

or Nevada Tax Commission regarding the unpaid tax or assessment, or Are currently under audit but has not received a final deficiency determination prior to

the last day of the amnesty period.

The Nevada Department of Taxation announcement further states that if a business or individual has filed bankruptcy within the last five years, they should call the Department for amnesty qualifications.

To create an online account, please visit the Tax Center website.

AMNESTY PAYMENTS

Amnesty payments may be made online using a Visa, MasterCard, Discover Card or debit card at

www.nevadatax.nv.gov or by writing “Amnesty” at the top of a tax return and mailing it along with a

check for payment in full to the address below.



Department of Taxation

1550 College Parkway, Suite 115

Carson City, NV 89706

For more information, please visit the Department’s website or call 866-962-3707.

To be noted, a business or individual who pays the delinquent tax during the amnesty program may be selected for an audit in the same manner as a person who does not pay delinquent taxes during the amnesty program.