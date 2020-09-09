Nevada Department of Public Safety reports fatal crashes up 3.85% in August

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Public Safety, Office of Traffic Safety released fatal crash numbers for the month of August showing a 3.85% statewide increase in fatalities.

It's as simple as ONE, TWO, THREE. It actually only takes 3️⃣ seconds to buckle up.



Do it every drive, every time. #DriveSafeNV pic.twitter.com/sIa3U4zPV5 — Zero Fatalities NV (@DriveSafeNV) September 8, 2020

State fatal data analysis was submitted to the NDOT Director and traffic engineering department, Highway Safety Coordinator, FHWA, and law enforcement agencies itemizing fatalities by county, person type, day, month, year, and percent change.

Fatalities for the 2019 year were at 182 by August, while the 2020 year is already reporting 189 known traffic fatalities.

Review the chart below for a month by month:

Known fatal comparison between 2019 and 2020:

Known comparison of fatalities by person type between 2019 and 2020: