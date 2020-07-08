Nevada Department of Public Safety releases monthly fatal crash report; fatal crashes down 2%

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Public Safety has released its monthly fatal crash report, and it looks like fatal crashes are down 2% in the state of Nevada.

We’re halfway through the year, and so far, the total number of crashes recorded in the state of Nevada this year is 123. Seventy-three of those accidents occurred in Clark County. That’s compared to 2019’s numbers of 132. Ninety of those crashes were in Clark County.

There have been 131 fatal wrecks in the state so far in 2020, compared to 134 around this same time in 2019.

To read more on the full fatal crash report, look below: