Nevada Department of Education to discuss digital divide impacting Nevada’s school children

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada State Board of Education will discuss school plans for the upcoming school year including the digital divide that will impact thousands of students, mostly in Clark County.

The meeting will be by video conference and will start at 9 a.m. The board will receive an update regarding resources and supports made available to school districts, highlighting efforts in access to broadband for distance learning.

According to a presentation from the Governor’s Office of Science, Innovation & Technology, there are 128,000 households — with students — in Clark County that don’t have access to Internet. The board is expected to discuss underserved areas and connectivity options,

The lack of connectivity is a major concern for Clark County School District as it prepares to enter the new school year on Aug. 24 with distance-only learning.

Cox Communications did announce Wednesday that it will offer two months of free internet service followed by low-cost internet to help families.

The public can submit comments to the following email: NVBoardED@doe.nv.gov.