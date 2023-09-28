LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Clark County School Board discussed the topic of school start times at its meeting on Thursday.

Trustees discussed the issue of changing school start times and the impact they believed it could have if the changes were adopted.

The Nevada Department of Education presented three options to the board during Thursday’s meeting.

The first option would be to push back school start and dismissal times by one hour.

The second option would be to shift times by an hour along with the inversion of elementary school and high school times. Elementary schools would start at 8 a.m. while high schools would be pushed back to 10 a.m.

The third option that was presented would allow for schools to go from a 3-tier schedule to a 2-tier schedule with high school starting at 8 a.m. Elementary schools would start at 9:30 p.m., with middle schools starting at either two times.

For more information on the Nevada Department of Education’s presentation on school start times click HERE.