Nevada Department of Education outlines next steps for schools in ‘Path Forward Plan’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Education (NDE) has outlined the next steps for the state’s schools in their “Path Forward Plan,” released Wednesday.

The plan outlines work that has been done to shift policies and practices to date in response to COVID-19, as well as addresses the next steps for the remainder of this school year and preparation for the 2020-21 school year.

NDE’s plan includes the establishment of a Re-Opening of Schools Committee:

This committee will “support NDE in developing guidance for districts and charter schools to create and implement safe, efficient, and equitable plans for returning to school buildings.”

Made up of: state health officials, district superintendents and staff, charter school leaders, school safety experts, and others.

First meeting will be sometime in May

“I am proud of the ways our educators, staff, families, and students have stepped up to continue teaching and learning during this difficult time. Along with our economic recovery plans, the Path Forward Plan will rely on the advice of experts to provide support to each district and charter school in developing and implementing a safe approach to re-opening our school buildings.” Gov. Steve Sisolak.

In addition, Governor Sisolak signed a directive confirming that school buildings will remained close and distance learning will continue through the end of the 2019-2020 academic year.

The department notes that the shift to distance education brought challenges, including access to technology, professional learning for educators and high-quality instructional materials.

In response, NDE created the Nevada Distance Learning Collaborative (DLC) to help educators and families provide and participate in distance education across Nevada.

The Path Forward Plan, NDE says, will build on the work of the DLC as well as leverage resources anticipated through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to increase the state’s capacity to successfully teach and learn at a distance.