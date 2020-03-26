Nevada Department of Corrections reports first COVID-19 case

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An employee at High Desert State Prison just north of Las Vegas has tested positive for COVID-19. It is the Nevada Department of Corrections’ first reported case.
NDOC is working to mitigate and stop the spread of the virus throughout the prison with the following procedures:
- Infected employee is self-quarantining at home
- HDSP inmates are isolated in their cells
- NDOC medical staff observing inmates and staff for signs of the virus
- Surface Sanitation Teams
“Our top priority is the health of staff and inmates at our facilities,” said NDOC Director Charles Daniels in a press release. “Our preparation and response is deliberate and in accordance with agency contingency plans and protocols. Now that we have a confirmed case, our next goal is mitigating and ultimately prevent the sustained spread of COVID-19.”
NDOC is working with local and state public health officials and will closely monitor the situation at HDSP and other facilities.