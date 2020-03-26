Nevada Department of Corrections reports first COVID-19 case

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An employee at High Desert State Prison just north of Las Vegas has tested positive for COVID-19. It is the Nevada Department of Corrections’ first reported case.

NDOC is working to mitigate and stop the spread of the virus throughout the prison with the following procedures:

Infected employee is self-quarantining at home

HDSP inmates are isolated in their cells

NDOC medical staff observing inmates and staff for signs of the virus

Surface Sanitation Teams

“Our top priority is the health of staff and inmates at our facilities,” said NDOC Director Charles Daniels in a press release. “Our preparation and response is deliberate and in accordance with agency contingency plans and protocols. Now that we have a confirmed case, our next goal is mitigating and ultimately prevent the sustained spread of COVID-19.”

NDOC is working with local and state public health officials and will closely monitor the situation at HDSP and other facilities.