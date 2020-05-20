Nevada Dental Board sets new safety protocols during COVID-19 pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As businesses start to reopen, many Nevadans are also trying to get back to a routine and that means catching up with appointments you might have put off.

If you are headed to the dentist soon, things might look a little different.

Dental safety protocols and PPE standards have been enhanced during the COVID-19 pandemic. 8 News NOW interviewed Veronica Alvarez, Regional Director of Orthodontics regarding new standards set up by the Nevada Dental Board. Alvarez is on the executive operations team for safety protocols with Absolute Dental.

The team built out safety protocols in conjunction with ADA and the Nevada Dental Board. Below are images of the proper use of PPE in dental offices, following new standards set by the Nevada Dental Board.