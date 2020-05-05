Nevada Democrats withdraw from preliminary injunction after Clark County registrar decides to expand voting access in 2020 primary

LAS VEGAS, NV – The Nevada State Democratic Party, and other plaintiffs, on Tuesday, withdrew from their preliminary injunction against Secretary of State, Barbara Cegavske, after the Clark County Registrar, Joe Gloria, agreed to several measures satisfying grievances raised by the lawsuit.

Clark County has now agreed to send ballots for the primary election to all registered voters. The agreement includes inactive voters, establishing additional vote centers for in-person voting, stronger protections preventing ballots from being discarded for minor signature mismatches, and deputizing individuals to be authorized to collect and deliver ballots to official drop-off locations.

Annette Magnus, the Executive Director of Battle Born Progress, sent the following statement: