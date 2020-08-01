Nevada Democrats slam Trump’s election fraud tweet

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Democrats on Friday criticized President Donald Trump’s Thursday tweet regarding the possibility of election fraud.

“Yesterday, Donald Trump once again co-opted an entire news cycle with a tweet,” Democrats said in a news release. “He floated postponing the November election and made yet another spurious claim that mail-in voting leads to widespread voter fraud.”

“While Trump has no authority to move the election, allies of democracy everywhere must ardently denounce his rhetoric on mail-in voting,” according to the release.

“This is not the first time Trump has launched an attack on mail-in voting. In May, he threatened to withhold federal funds from our state after the Republican Secretary of State pursued an all-mail election.”

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak weighed in on Thursday:

Nevada is widely recognized as being a leader in election administration, and we will continue to support the safest, most accessible election possible under these unprecedented circumstances. Nevada will hold its election as required by law on November 3. https://t.co/Wkdqu8P4JA — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) July 30, 2020

Nevada State Democratic Party Chair William McCurdy II released the following statement:

“Secretary of State Cegavske’s claim that ‘we are no longer in an emergency’ simply does not reflect the reality Nevadans are living through. We are at the epicenter of a global pandemic, averaging 1,000 new coronavirus cases a day.”

The Nevada Legislature, meeting in special session on Friday, discussed aspects of the election and changes proposed as part of Assembly Bill 4.

McCurdy’s statement reflected some of the changes proposed in AB4.

“In order to keep Nevadans safe as they exercise their civil rights, we must invest in expansive, robust voting options,” McCurdy said. “We know that even in normal times, obstacles to voting are more prevalent in Black and Latino communities, the very communities that have been devastated by COVID-19. For this reason, expanding voting access is both a matter of democratic integrity and racial justice.”

Nevada Democrats have been in this fight for a long time. As we approach November, that fight becomes more important than ever. For the health of all Nevadans, for the preservation of democracy, we will continue to combat Trump’s falsehoods and work to expand ballot access in the state.”