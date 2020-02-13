Nevada Democrats release plan to avoid caucus day problems that plagued Iowa

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Democratic Party has released its plan for caucus day on Saturday, Feb. 22 and it includes using paper ballots as a backup and a digital calculator.

The party was left scrambling after major problems surfaced in the Iowa caucus. The issues were blamed on an app which Nevada Democrats were also planning to use.

“We understand just how important it is that we get this right and protect the integrity of Nevadans’ votes. We are confident in our backup plans and redundancies,” said a memo from Alana Mounce, NV Dems executive director.

According to the plan, caucus-goers will check in through a paper voter roll and be given a voter preference card along with a voter pin number sticker that will be placed on the card. Check-in starts at 10 a.m. at precincts. Caucuses will be called to order at 12:30 p.m. or when check-ins are complete.

The Nevada Democratic Party said a “caucus calculator” on iPads will be used. Only precinct chairs will have access to the calculator which has a built-in math formula to calculate early voting data and caucus day data. This will mimic the formula on the paper reporting sheet. The calculator will determine candidate viability and award delegates.

According to the memo, the party said a team of independent security and technical experts, including Google, were consulted.

The caucuses can operate without the calculator, if necessary. A paper copy of early voting data will be provided to each precinct chair.

The final numbers will be called in through a secured hotline and verified by the caucus calculator or the paper backup.

The party said it continues to test the process and train volunteers. It did not release information on what company made the caucus calculator. Precinct captains have told 8 News Now they haven’t physically been trained on the calculator.