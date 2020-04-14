Nevada Democrats release new details on ‘remote’ county convention

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 2020 Nevada State Democratic Party County Conventions, which were originally scheduled to take place on April 18, will now occur remotely.

NV Dems have released more details about the process, that they say “prioritizes the completion of essential party business and the election of delegates to the next step of the caucus to convention process.”

NV Dems plan to conduct only essential business remotely. Each county party will be allowed to: 

  • Elect County delegates to Nevada State Democratic Party State Convention
  • Adopt a County party platform
  • Elect County Central Committee members 

NV Dems has created a remote process for registration, credentialing and voting.

REVISED DATES FOR COUNTY CONVENTION:

  • Friday, April 17 – Friday, April 24: County Convention Registration period
  • Friday, April 24 – Wednesday, April 29: County Convention Credentialing period 
  • Friday, May 1 – Friday, May 8: County Convention Voting period
NV DEMS RESOURCES:

The Republican Party is also planning to do a remote delegate picking process, as it is required by state law. The party has not yet laid out their plans on how they are doing that.

