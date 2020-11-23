Nevada Democrats pick leadership, name committee chairs for upcoming session

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Leadership positions in the Nevada Senate were announced Monday, just nine days after Senate Democrats unanimously reelected Nicole Cannizzarro as Senate Majority Leader.
“I am proud to announce our leadership team and committee chairs for the 2021 Legislative Session,” Cannizzaro said. “It is an honor to serve as leader of one of the most diverse legislative caucuses in the country. Our members all bring invaluable knowledge and experience to the policymaking process, and Nevadans will be well represented with this team in place.”
Leadership positions:
Assistant Majority Leader: Senator Julia Ratti
Chief Majority Whip: Senator Pat Spearman
Co-Majority Whip: Senator Marilyn Dondero Loop
Co-Majority Whip: Senator Chris Brooks
President Pro Tempore: Senator Mo Denis
Committee chairs:
Commerce and Labor:
Senator Pat Spearman, Chair
Senator Yvanna Cancela, Vice Chair
Education:
Senator Mo Denis, Chair
Senator Marilyn Dondero Loop, Vice Chair
Finance:
Senator Chris Brooks, Chair
Senator Mo Denis, Vice Chair
Government Affairs:
Senator Marilyn Dondero Loop, Chair
Senator James Ohrenschall, Vice Chair
Growth and Infrastructure:
Senator Dallas Harris, Chair
Senator Chris Brooks, Vice Chair
Health and Human Services:
Senator Julia Ratti, Chair
Senator Pat Spearman, Vice Chair
Judiciary:
Senator Melanie Scheible, Chair
Senator Nicole Cannizzaro, Vice Chair
Legislative Operations and Elections:
Senator James Ohrenschall, Chair
Senator Roberta Lange, Vice Chair
Natural Resources:
Senator Yvanna Cancela, Chair
Senator Melanie Scheible, Vice Chair
Revenue and Economic Development:
Senator Dina Neal, Chair
Senator Julia Ratti, Vice Chair
Committee members will be announced at a later date.