Nevada Democrats cancel county conventions due to COVID-19 concerns

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In a written statement sent to 8 News Now, the NV Dems announced that they will cancel their county conventions that were slated for April 18, 2020.
“Due to concerns regarding the spread of COVID-19, the Nevada State Democratic Party is taking every precaution possible as we begin preparations for our county and state conventions. For this reason, we are canceling our county conventions scheduled to take place on April 18, 2020. We will provide county chairs with additional guidance regarding conducting the necessary business such as electing delegates to the state convention.”William McCurdy II, Nevada State Democratic Party Chair